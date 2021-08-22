Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Snake Eyes
How did The Stig lookalike Snake Eyes become Snake Eyes – well Scorcese and Depalma find out by watching this brand new GI Joe origin story.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:18 pm
Ninja fans and lovers of electric motorcycles will find a lot to like about Snake Eyes, but Chas and Jimmy found themselves talking more about destroying children’s toys and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin – who is a dead ringer for GI Joe enemy The Baroness.
The campaign for Action Man: The Movie starring Taron Egerton starts here.