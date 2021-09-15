Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The new Marvel movie was a big hit with Scorcese and Depalma and made them forget the sad demise of Tony Stark.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:53 pm
Thanos would have got his heid to play with if he had diced with Shang-Chi and his pals – these guys kick butt and and ask questions later.
Chas and Jimmy were blown away by the kung fu fun, great characters and actually not that bad a plot.
Young Mr Scorcese also took the opportunity to reveal the four phases of Marvel.