Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Free Guy
It’s game on for the At the Pictures duo as they head to the cinema to see the new Ryan Reynolds action comedy Free Guy.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:20 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 9:04 pm
A self-proclaimed top gamer, Chas Scorcese helps guide his colleague Jimmy Depalma through the intricacies of Free Guy – which the lads see as a cracking mix of The Matrix, The Truman Show and Grand Theft Auto.
It’s definitely the finest example out there at the moment of the world of video games colliding with the world of cinema.