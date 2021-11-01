Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Dune
The At the Pictures lads slap on the factor 30 to review this latest cinematic vision of classic science fiction tale Dune.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:27 am
“Lots of sand” says reviewer Chas Scorcese and he isn’t kidding, but Dune is hardly a day at the beach.
Grumbling Jimmy Depalma moans all the best characters get killed off and about the length of the film itself, which is supposedly only part one of the story.
The lads also struggle to ascertain which character is playing Sting’s part from the 1984 David Lynch film.