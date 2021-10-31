Watch: Chas and Jimmy review Dear Evan Hansen
A musical doesn’t normally float Scorcese and Depalma’s boat but Dear Evan Hansen’s not your average musical.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 7:50 pm
Traumatised by their viewing of Cats, Chas and Jimmy didn’t even know this American high school-set film was even a musical.
It may not be as good as Jimmy’s all-time favourite musical movie – The Blues Brothers – but it doesn’t half pack an emotional wallop.
Chas almost flooded the cinema with his tears, while Jimmy got misty eyed over Julianne Moore’s singing voice.