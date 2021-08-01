Watch: At the Pictures review Jungle Cruise
You’ve heard of The Boat that Rocked – well what about The Rock on a Boat?
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:45 pm
Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma couldn’t help but hum the Indiana Jones theme while watching this new adventure epic which sees The Rock team up with brother and sister Jack Whitehall and Emily Blunt to go treasure hunting down the mighty Amazon river.
There’s thrills and spills aplenty, although the long running time had Chas and Jimmy flagging near the end – the lads need to build up their movie going stamina.