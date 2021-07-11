WATCH: At the Pictures - Black Widow
Scorcese and Depalma have often wondered what Black Widow was up to in that limbo time when Tony Stark had fallen out with Captain America before the Avengers reassembled to fight big purple chinned Thanos.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:28 pm
Well they wonder no more, because this film explains it all and sheds light on Black Widow’s early years.
Her “dad” turns out to be the Russian version of Captain America – like a Lada going up against a Chevy – and the action is non stop in this new Marvel romp.