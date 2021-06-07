WATCH: A day at the races with Dream Horse
Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma knew the new underdog horse tale Dream Horse was odds on favourite to pull at the heartstrings but did it fall at the first?
A Welsh village finds a new sense of pride and purpose when they breed a racehorse and it starts to turn heads in the horsey community.
Chas and Jimmy found Local Hero/Brassed Off/Fisherman’s Friends-style laughs and tears aplenty – and even an old Manic Street Preachers number – in this true story of Welsh wonder horse Dream Alliance.