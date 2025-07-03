Waltz king Andre Reiu plays the classics his way at Falkirk Cineworld
An unforgettable evening of music, romance, and celebration awaits those who waltz along to Falkirk Cineworld at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.
Andre’s 2025 Maastricht Concert – Waltz the Night Away – sees the maestro captured live in Vrijthof Square in the heart of his hometown of Maastricht, transforming the historic setting into a glittering open-air ballroom.
“The Vrijthof is a very special place for me,” said Andre. “I grew up in Maastricht, my heart beats here and these concerts are a great celebration every year – for my city, for my orchestra and for fans from all over the world.
"I'm really looking forward to sharing unforgettable evenings full of music and joy in cinemas around the world.”
