Video: Chas and Jimmy review Woody Harrelson's new feelgood flick Champions
Amateur film reviewers Scorcese and Depalma enjoyed a sporting comedy with a heart of gold at Falkirk Cineworld recently.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:15 BST
Filled with laugh out loud moments and a ton of memorable characters, Champions, is Chas and Jimmy’s film of the year so far in 2023 and will become a Sunday afternoon staple for years to come.
There’s nor Michael Jordan-esque moves, but there is a strong redemption story and plenty of backward facing half court chuck it and hope for the best shots.