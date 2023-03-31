News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Woody Harrelson's new feelgood flick Champions

Amateur film reviewers Scorcese and Depalma enjoyed a sporting comedy with a heart of gold at Falkirk Cineworld recently.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:15 BST

Filled with laugh out loud moments and a ton of memorable characters, Champions, is Chas and Jimmy’s film of the year so far in 2023 and will become a Sunday afternoon staple for years to come.

There’s nor Michael Jordan-esque moves, but there is a strong redemption story and plenty of backward facing half court chuck it and hope for the best shots.

Chas and Jimmy review Champions
Falkirk Cineworld