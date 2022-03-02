Video: Chas and Jimmy review Uncharted
More and more video games are getting made into films and Scorcese and Depalma have been to see the latest gamer blockbuster.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:00 pm
Nathan Drake is not a household name like Indiana Jones, or even Lara Croft, but it’s not for the want of trying as Hollywood throws some big bucks, Spider Man Tom Holland. Mark Wahlberg, mismatched buddy movie cliches, a dodgy accented Scottish henchman, and some amazing stunts at the big screen and hopes at least some of it will stick.