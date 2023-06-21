A Ryan Reynolds-esque MIrage cracks jokes, Optimus Prime is grumpy and hates humans and Bumblebee is, well, Bumblebee.

There’s also a new gang of baddies to boo at – including a big one who wants to eat Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The human element provides some laughs and some sad moments, but its the big bots battling we came to see.