Video: Chas and Jimmy review Transformers Rise of the Beasts
Reviewers Scorcese and Depalma find much amusement in their alternative title – Monkey Transformers – to this welcome addition to the duplicitous robots series.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:44 BST
A Ryan Reynolds-esque MIrage cracks jokes, Optimus Prime is grumpy and hates humans and Bumblebee is, well, Bumblebee.
There’s also a new gang of baddies to boo at – including a big one who wants to eat Earth.
The human element provides some laughs and some sad moments, but its the big bots battling we came to see.