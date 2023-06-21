News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Transformers Rise of the Beasts

Reviewers Scorcese and Depalma find much amusement in their alternative title – Monkey Transformers – to this welcome addition to the duplicitous robots series.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:44 BST

A Ryan Reynolds-esque MIrage cracks jokes, Optimus Prime is grumpy and hates humans and Bumblebee is, well, Bumblebee.

There’s also a new gang of baddies to boo at – including a big one who wants to eat Earth.

The human element provides some laughs and some sad moments, but its the big bots battling we came to see.

Chas and Jiimmy review Transformers Rise of the Beasts (Picture: Submitted)Chas and Jiimmy review Transformers Rise of the Beasts (Picture: Submitted)
