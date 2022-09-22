News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Ticket to Paradise

The At the Pictures duo sail into Mamma Mia territory as they enjoy the top banter between one-time Hollywood megastars George Clooney and Julia Roberts in new coupling comedy Ticket to Paradise.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:37 pm

Young folk getting married in a sun-drenched picturesque setting, old adversaries showing up as guests – it’s got everything Mamma Mia had except ABBA songs and the vocal talents of one-time James Bond Pierce Brosnan.

Chas and Jimmy, who put the ‘amateur’ into amateur film reviewers, look behind the dazzling smiles of George and Julia.

