Video: Chas and Jimmy review Ticket to Paradise
The At the Pictures duo sail into Mamma Mia territory as they enjoy the top banter between one-time Hollywood megastars George Clooney and Julia Roberts in new coupling comedy Ticket to Paradise.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:37 pm
Young folk getting married in a sun-drenched picturesque setting, old adversaries showing up as guests – it’s got everything Mamma Mia had except ABBA songs and the vocal talents of one-time James Bond Pierce Brosnan.
Chas and Jimmy, who put the ‘amateur’ into amateur film reviewers, look behind the dazzling smiles of George and Julia.