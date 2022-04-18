Video: Chas and Jimmy review The Lost City

You can’t help but like Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum whatever they star in – so how can The Lost City fail when they team up in the same picture.

By Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:31 pm

The real star of the show is only in the film for about ten minutes.

Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer character is one of those once in a generation parts that only actors in the twilight of their superstardom can play and surely Pitt the older is going to get a spin off flick out of this.

