Video: Chas and Jimmy review The Lost City
You can’t help but like Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum whatever they star in – so how can The Lost City fail when they team up in the same picture.
By Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:31 pm
The real star of the show is only in the film for about ten minutes.
Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer character is one of those once in a generation parts that only actors in the twilight of their superstardom can play and surely Pitt the older is going to get a spin off flick out of this.