Video: Chas and Jimmy review Spider Man: No Way Home

The multiverse shows up in a big way for this latest Marvel epic and multiple villains – and heroes – make an appearance.

By James Trimble
Monday, 27th December 2021, 6:03 pm

Chas and Jimmy shamefully admit they saw Spider Man: No Way Home weeks ago and use that fact as an excuse to scatter spoilers all over their review.

Jimmy’s disappointment over Spider Men past is blown away be one special appearance and the climatic battle against a ton of baddies is one of the film’s many highlights.

Chas and Jimmy review Spider Man No Way Home
