Video: Chas and Jimmy review Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse

If you think there’s only one Spider-Man then think again … and again, and again, and again, and again, and again …
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:04 BST

Scorcese and Depalma are getting might fed up with all the Multiverse, Spiderverse, Whateververse shenanigans going on in super hero films at the minute – and the practice of splitting films into two parts because they don’t want to edit out the rubbish bits to make one film.

This means we have at least another two hours left to go in the Spiderverse – arrrggghhh!!!!!

Chas and Jimmy review Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse (Picture: Submitted)Chas and Jimmy review Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse (Picture: Submitted)
