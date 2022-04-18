Video: Chas and Jimmy review Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Emboldened and – bedazzled – by their new lighting gadget, Scorcese and Depalma review the new video game spin off sequel featuring a lightning fast blue hedgehog.
By Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:17 pm
Jim Carrey fans may be a little upset he does not have more scenes to chew up and spit out in this follow up to the 2020 hit.
For everyone else though, there are new cute characters to take their minds off the lack of clowning from the rubber faced Canadian comedy genius.
Siberian dance fights anyone?