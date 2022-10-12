News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Video: Chas and Jimmy review See How They Run

Chas Scorcese and Jimmy Depalma get their teeth into a real old fashioned murder mystery and find out who done it is not as important as the thrill of the chase on the case.

By Chas and Jimmy
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 10:24am

The murderer is revealed at the end of See How They Run but by that time it doesn’t really matter. The fun comes from the actual investigation Sam Rockwell – nice English accent Sam – and his talkative sidekick carry out.

Watch it and see if you agree.

Chas and Jimmy review See How They Run
Jimmy Depalma