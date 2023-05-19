Video: Chas and Jimmy review new Celine Dion/Sam Heughan flick Love Again
Love Again shouldn’t be good and reviewers Scorcese and Depalma shouldn’t have like it – but it is and they did.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 19th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:54 BST
Canadian songbird Celine Dion worked her magic on Titanic – although the ship did still sink – and now she’s brought her musical fairy dust to sprinkle over this lightweight comedy romance starring Outlander main man and one-time James Bond candidate Sam “The Bam” Heughan.
It’s basically an afternoon Channel Five film with a bit more budget and bigger laughs.
Celine’s the best thing it it.