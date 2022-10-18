Video: Chas and Jimmy review Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
A cleaner scrimps and saves so she can afford a fancy frock from France – it’s not cops and robbers but Scorcese and Depalma give it a go to prove they can handle romance with the best of them.
By Chas and Jimmy
18th Oct 2022
The real romance in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris isn’t between two humans – although there is a bit of that – it’s between Mrs Harris and her dream dress.
A nice character who puts others first, you’ll be rooting for Mrs Harris all the way through the flick.