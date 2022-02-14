Video: Chas and Jimmy review Moonfall
If you’ve ever wondered what a Channel 5 disaster movie would look like then wonder no more – Moonfall is here.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:32 pm
Scorcese and Depalma thoroughly enjoyed this romp which takes the old Obi Wan Kenobi line from Star Wars – “That’s no moon” – and runs off with it.
Moonfall is an entertaining mix of Independence Day invasion sci-fi, end of the world Armageddon and there’s even a car chase featuring survivalist rednecks.
And there’s a chunky nerd for audience members like Jimmy to relate to.