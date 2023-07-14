Video: Chas and Jimmy review Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One
Scorcese and Depalma brave almost three hours at Falkirk Cineworld and find out the reason why Tom Cruise found it necessary to drive a motorcycle off a mountain.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST
Despite the length of the film the lads enjoyed every minute of it as tension filled scenes bombarded them every quarter of an hour or so. The mountain motorcycle jump and the train battle conclusion were great, but the highlight for Chas and Jimmy was the Cruiser zipping through Rome in souped up yellow Morris Minor.