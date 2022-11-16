Video: Chas and Jimmy review Marvel's latest blockbuster Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Film makers don’t shy away from the tragic death of THE Black Panther Chadwick Boseman as Scorcese and Depalma found out in a tear-filled first few minutes of Wakanda Forever.
By Chas and Jimmy
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The presence of Chadwick – who was on course to become a mega star before his sad death to cancer in 2020 – can be felt all the way through this very long film – in fact Chas and Jimmy think it might be called Wakanda Forever because that’s how long it seems to last.