News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Video: Chas and Jimmy review Lyle Lyle Crocodile

A singing crocodile is nothing when the world of film also includes a Rocket Raccoon, a basketball playing dog and a tap dancing penguin.

By Chas and Jimmy
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

However, there was something likeable about Lyle the crocodile – and not just the fact he sings almost exactly like Canadian pop crooner Shawn Mendes.

Scorcese and Depalma also enjoyed a top turn from renowned song and dance man and Bond villain Javier Bardem, who thankfully left his trusty bolt gun in the boot of his car.

Chas and Jimmy review Lyle Lyle Crocodile