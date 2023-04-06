News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review latest DC Comics epic Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The superhero that you never ever heard of when you were wee is back on the big screen and Scorcese and Depalma said their own personal magic words after seeing Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Falkirk Cineworld.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read

The young kid who transforms into a kind of cross between Superman and the Flash when he says Shazam is back from another adventure and this time he’s up against Dame Helen Mirren and a film that puts effects before story and characters.

Chas and Jimmy review Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Falkirk Cineworld