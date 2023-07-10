News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Jimmy Depalma still hasn’t fully recovered from the trauma of Disney killing off Han Solo so it was with some trepidation he and Chas Scorcese ventured to Falkirk Cineworld to see the return of Indiana Jones.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST

It was great to see Indy back in action with CGI magic allowing us to witness Dr Jones battling Nazis on board an artefact packed train during WWII.

The addition of the funny lassie from Fleabag livened up a flick which will give all true Indy fans a fright near the end.

Chas and Jimmy review Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Picture: Submitted)Chas and Jimmy review Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Picture: Submitted)
