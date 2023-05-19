News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Just when you think Marvel is losing the plot it comes out with a film like Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and makes you remember the good old days of pre-multiverse bliss.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 19th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:21 BST

As Scorcese and Depalma found out after seeing the flick at Falkirk Cineworld recently, this is really a story about Rocket Raccoon and his formative years.

Not giving too much away, but the Guardians could have taken the main baddie to the SSPCA for what he did to the furry wee guy.

Chas and Jimmy review Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
Related topics:MarvelFalkirk Cineworld