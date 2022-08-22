Video: Chas and Jimmy review Fisherman's Friends One and All
Those salty singing seadogs are back on the big screen and Scorcese and Depalma set sail for Falkirk Cineworld to catch the action.
By Chas and Jimmy
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:12 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:34 am
Fisherman’s Friends was a big hit with the amateur – but highly enthusiastic – film critics three years ago when they gave it an 8.5 out of 10.
This new slice of Cornish pasty is anything but nasty, but some of the charm of the original may have gone a bit off – like clotted cream on a discarded scone in the Sahara.