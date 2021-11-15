Video: Chas and Jimmy review Eternals
Another epic from the Marvel cinematic conveyor belt – but Scorcese and Depalma have no clue who these Eternals are.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:43 pm
Gone are the familiar fizzogs of Iron Man, Hulk and Captain America. This latest superhero team are comparative unknowns – even less well known than the Guardians of the Galaxy were when they first blasted off back in the day.
The film does, however, feature a leading man turn from Bond-in-waiting Richard Madden and an insane, violent performance from a blonde Angelina Jolie.