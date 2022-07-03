Video: Chas and Jimmy review Elvis

His life story has been told a few times but this new Elvis flick focuses on Colonel Tom Parker and his part in Presley’s success and ultimate downfall.

By Chas and Jimmy
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:52 pm

It’s a long one and Chas and Jimmy haven’t had to sit in cinema seats that don’t move for a few films, so it was a bit of a slog for the amateur reviewers – the music was amazing of course, but they could have cut it back a wee bit and still got the point across.

