Video: Chas and Jimmy review Dungeons and Dragons Honour Among Thieves
The lads were in fantasy land as they returned home from Falkirk Cineworld after watching Chris Pine and the gang in action in a 1980s-style film made in the 21st century.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Like Red Sonja, Conan – the Barbarian and the Destroyer – and the Princess Bride, there’s a charm to all the characters in Dungeons and Dragons and the eighties vibes are enhanced by today’s state of the art special effects.
You’ll be fighting imaginary dragons in the car park on the way back to your motor.