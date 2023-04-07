News you can trust since 1845
Video: Chas and Jimmy review Dungeons and Dragons Honour Among Thieves

The lads were in fantasy land as they returned home from Falkirk Cineworld after watching Chris Pine and the gang in action in a 1980s-style film made in the 21st century.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

Like Red Sonja, Conan – the Barbarian and the Destroyer – and the Princess Bride, there’s a charm to all the characters in Dungeons and Dragons and the eighties vibes are enhanced by today’s state of the art special effects.

You’ll be fighting imaginary dragons in the car park on the way back to your motor.

