Video: Chas and Jimmy review Dog
As we’ve seen recently war is hell for those fighting it and those caught in the middle of it and this new comedy drama Dog pulls no punches when it comes to showing the effect it has on man and beast alike.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:13 pm
Scorcese and Depalma were expecting a feel good, cuddly canine/human flick like the all time classic Show Dogs or K9 or Turner and Hooch.
What they got was a real thought provoker – albeit it with a few good chuckles along the way.