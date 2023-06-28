Video: Chas and Jimmy review DC's new superhero flick The Flash
The high speed antics of Barry Allen, aka The Flash, might be alright for five minute bursts in Justice League stories but can they engage an audience for an entire film?
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST
The quick answer is no.
Scorcese and Depalma have always found the cinematic depiction of The Flash to be annoying and irritating – like a bright red mosquito buzzing in and out of scenes with no purpose.
Even the inclusion of not one, but THREE incarnations of Batman can’t raise the excitement levels.