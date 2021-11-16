Video: Chas and Jimmy review Cry Macho
Scorcese and Depalma climb into the saddle to see this new Clint Eastwood film – possibly the last time we will see the man with no name in a leading role.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:31 pm
He may be old and slow – just like this film – but Clint Eastwood knows how to spin a yarn and he has Chas and Jimmy rooting for the rooster Macho and his friends as they try to leave Mexico and steer clear of pursuing bad guys.
Does Clint have one more Dirty Harry in him?