News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
3 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
6 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
7 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Video: Chas and Jimmy review boxing epic Big George Foreman

This film tries – and succeeds – to paint a picture of George Foreman as more than just the dope that Muhammad Ali roped in and laid out in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Audiences will enjoy the section of the film that documents the big comeback when he was a little chunkier and a lot older.

Sadly though not enough emphasis is placed on the importance of the George Foreman grill, which allowed many a family to create the ultimate cheese toastie and other delicacies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chas and Jimmy review Big George ForemanChas and Jimmy review Big George Foreman
Chas and Jimmy review Big George Foreman
Related topics:Muhammad Ali