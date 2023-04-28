Video: Chas and Jimmy review boxing epic Big George Foreman
This film tries – and succeeds – to paint a picture of George Foreman as more than just the dope that Muhammad Ali roped in and laid out in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST
Audiences will enjoy the section of the film that documents the big comeback when he was a little chunkier and a lot older.
Sadly though not enough emphasis is placed on the importance of the George Foreman grill, which allowed many a family to create the ultimate cheese toastie and other delicacies.