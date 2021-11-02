Video: Chas and Jimmy review Boss Baby 2
The cute wean in the suit is back and Scorcese and Depalma were on hand to see if the baw-heided business baby’s new cinematic outing was as good as his last.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:25 pm
Boss Baby – the reincarnation of Alec Baldwin’s unforgettable cameo character in 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross now looks like the dad from The Incredibles – but, faster than you can say unlikely plot device, he and his big brother are transformed into their younger selves once again to battle an evil head teacher.