Video: Chas and Jimmy review Boss Baby 2

The cute wean in the suit is back and Scorcese and Depalma were on hand to see if the baw-heided business baby’s new cinematic outing was as good as his last.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:25 pm

Boss Baby – the reincarnation of Alec Baldwin’s unforgettable cameo character in 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross now looks like the dad from The Incredibles – but, faster than you can say unlikely plot device, he and his big brother are transformed into their younger selves once again to battle an evil head teacher.

