Video: Chas and Jimmy review Belfast
Belfast-born Kenneth “Branflakes” Branagh’s new film is a beautiful sight to behold and a joy to watch – which is all the more remarkable given its dark subject matter.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:08 pm
Chas and Jimmy both loved this film which shows the troubles in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s and early 1970s through the eyes of a wee boy.
Big Jamie Dornan is a revelation as the boy’s matinee idol-like dad who stands up to the bullies who try to pressure him and his family into supporting their cause.