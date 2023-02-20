Video: Chas and Jimmy review Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania
Enthusiastic but culturally-challenged film reviewers Scorcese and Depalma return to the cinema to check out the latest Marvel movie.
By Chas and Jimmy
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:14pm
Big fans of the first two Ant-man flicks, Chas and Jimmy were eagerly anticipating the release of this new adventure which sees Paul Rudd reprise his role as the hero of adjustable size.
The lads were sadly disappointed to learn this was another of Marvel’s “multiverse” epics and grudgingly set their brains to concentration level 10 in an effort to understand what the hell was going on.