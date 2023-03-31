Video: Chas and Jimmy get back in the ring to review Creed III
The boxing scenes are hard hitting but the story packs a punch like a soggy marshmallow as Rocky bails out of this third instalment of the life and times of Apollo Creed’s sprog.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST
Scorcese and Depalma both rate Rocky IV and possibly Hugh Jackman’s Real Steel as their favourite ever boxing films and, sadly, Creed III doesn’t even come close to laying a glove on those two classics.
There are a couple of brutal fights thought that people will wish they could fast forward to.