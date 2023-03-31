News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Video: Chas and Jimmy get back in the ring to review Creed III

The boxing scenes are hard hitting but the story packs a punch like a soggy marshmallow as Rocky bails out of this third instalment of the life and times of Apollo Creed’s sprog.

By Chas and Jimmy
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST

Scorcese and Depalma both rate Rocky IV and possibly Hugh Jackman’s Real Steel as their favourite ever boxing films and, sadly, Creed III doesn’t even come close to laying a glove on those two classics.

There are a couple of brutal fights thought that people will wish they could fast forward to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chas and Jimmy review Creed III
Chas and Jimmy review Creed III
Chas and Jimmy review Creed III