Video: Chas and Jimmy experience the wild, wild ride that is Fast X

As the Fast and the Furious films have progressed – now sitting at 10 and counting – they have increasingly stretched the very boundaries of what we know as reality.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 08:58 BST

Fast X takes that to a new level and asks audiences to believe that a car can win a tug o’ war with two helicopters, you can drive down a massive hydro electric dam and that Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers.

Aquaman Jason Momoa joins the fun as a way, way over the top baddie.

Chas and Jimmy review Fast XChas and Jimmy review Fast X
