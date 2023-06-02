Video: Chas and Jimmy experience the wild, wild ride that is Fast X
As the Fast and the Furious films have progressed – now sitting at 10 and counting – they have increasingly stretched the very boundaries of what we know as reality.
By Chas and Jimmy
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Fast X takes that to a new level and asks audiences to believe that a car can win a tug o’ war with two helicopters, you can drive down a massive hydro electric dam and that Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers.
Aquaman Jason Momoa joins the fun as a way, way over the top baddie.