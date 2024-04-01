Star joins forces with Moreish TV couple before flying off for Vegas residency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leith-born entertainer has been taking some time away from performing in Tenerife to his many adoring fans to rehearse for his up and coming Against All Odds major gig on May 4 at Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms, where tickets have been selling fast, and decided to join forces with Edinburgh showbiz and TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens on their TV show Moreish TV where he announced extra tickets were on sale under Moreish Mack tickets on a video with Craig aka 'Z'.

Frankie said: "Back on home turf to rehearse with the band ahead of the gig on May 4 and to join forces with the awesome 'Z and Saffire' aka Craig and Debbie to promote the gig as a Moreish TV exclusive makes sense as this couple are all about entertainment and Moreish TV is where it is at."

Frankie has also raised a huge amount of money for charity with £9k was handed to two great charities - Prostate Cancer UK and Lammermuir Larder - and recently hit the number 2 spot just behind Taylor Swift in the UK charts with his hit version of 'My Woman, My Woman My Wife'

TV Presenters Craig and Debbie with Swing Star Frankie Mack

Craig said: '"e met Frankie when we were filming with Moreish TV at Edinburgh Fringe last year where he appeared and we instantly hit it off.We are VIP at the Space UK so we helped him secure the best slot with the team at the Space UK where Frankie will be performing on the Royal Mile live and direct and this will be covered on Moreish TV and we are all very excited about this."

Debbie added: "We never miss a golden opportunity and to have Frankie with us as a lovely friend as well as a performer means the world to us. The May 4 gig is selling fast and there are tickets still available so don't miss out on this very special evening with a full live band and dancers."

Frankie added: "Come see me in May and after August who knows as I'm giving up my time in Tenerife and moving back to Las Vegas to follow in the footsteps of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to take up residency there as a live performer."