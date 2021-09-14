Silent epic scales new heights at Bo'ness Hippodrome

Audience members will be able to journey to the very top of the world when the curtain goes up on The Epic of Everest (1924) on Saturday, September 25.

This amazing cinematic experience will be even more memorable – and immersive – thanks to a special online question and answer session taking place three nights before the event – 8pm on Wednesday, September 22 – featuring musician Stephen Horne, who will be providing live musical accompaniment for the film, and the British Film Institute National Archive’s silent film curator Bryony Dixon.

The Epic of Everest (1924) will be screened at the Bo'ness Hippodrome this month

A Hippodrome Taste of Silents spokesperson said: “This newly restored, remarkable official film record of the legendary Everest expedition of 1924 shows the third attempt to climb Everest which culminated in the deaths of two of the finest climbers of their generation, George Mallory and Andrew Irvine.

"It also sparked an on-going debate over whether or not they did indeed reach the summit. Filming in brutally harsh conditions with a hand-cranked camera, Captain John Noel captured images of breath-taking beauty and considerable historic significance.

"But what resonates so deeply is Noel’s ability to frame the vulnerability, isolation and courage of people persevering in one of the world’s harshest landscapes.”

The Epic of Everest will screen at the Hippodrome at 7.30pm.

More details on the Hippodrome’s Taste of Silents season, which runs on selected dates until October 31, are available on the website.

