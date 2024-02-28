Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens are getting ready to film in brand new TV sitcom with Grange Hill star
Craig and Debbie, from Portobello, have never stopped in the world of showbiz and are due to be back in front of a camera, but this time in a TV sitcom titled 'All Together Now'.
The show begins filming in a secret location down south that the couple cannot reveal.
Craig and Debbie play married Scottish couple "Billy and Lilly" from Portobello and they will be working alongside Mark Baxter who played Duane Orpington in Grange Hill in the 80s.
Also starring in the show are several pro footballers including Chris Kirkland, and reality tv granny Jane Buckle on board and Lisa Loops alongside Doug Setters who play on screen cousins to Debbie's character as well as pub landlady and landlord at the All Together Tavern.
Craig tell us: 'We are really buzzing to get started filming with this great cast and crew and the production team at Leomina Productions have been great with us and we have nailed our lines and can't wait to get started on this massive production."
Debbie said: 'We have been rehearsing non-stop and even in between the other stuff we are working on and our characters will come to life when filming begins very soon.
"I play Lilly a girl who loves her man Billy but also loves her glamorous dresses. She tries hard to keep her man in check as he is a handful and not liked by the landlord Jimbo, played by Doug Setters."
Craig and Debbie are set to film just after they return from the Czech Republic where they are set to record new music with Kirk Turnbull from dance group QFX.