1. Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale encapsulates the bond between a man and his dog in a beautiful and entirely depressing way. It's officially the saddest dog film you can watch - with twice as many reviewers mentioning crying compared to its closest rival. It's based on the true story of a dog who would travel to the station every day to wait for its owner. One day, his owner didn't return but Hachi continued to make the journey to the station to wait every day for the next nine years.

