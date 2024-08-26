Reel rumours: Trio of major film stars reportedly on set at Falkirk area distillery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gathering of catering trucks, equipment trailers and caravans outside Grangemouth Stadium is apparently a base of operations for a film crew working on a new feature film at a nearby distillery.

The vehicles and equipment appeared in the stadium car park, just off Kersiebank Avenue, near Wholeflats Road at the end of last week.

Now there have been unconfirmed reports that three major acting stars are working on a new movie at the Falkirk Whisky Distillery Company premises in Grandsable Road, Polmont.

A sign at the stadium states “This car park is being used for an event from 4pm on Thursday, August 22 until 12 am on Tuesday, August 27. We would appreciate if you parked elsewhere during this time.”

There were unconfirmed reports a crew - incuding three major acting stars - were filming on location at the distillery(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Now it looks as though the “event” is the production which is believed to currently be filming at the distillery.

While no one has confirmed if it is the case – there were signs that filming was taking place at the location today.