Packed programme as HippFest 2025 is launched for Bo'ness cinema

Film fans will be able to celebrate over 100 years of cinematography when the annual HippFest event takes place next month.

Scotland’s silent film festival marks its 15th anniversary when it runs from Wednesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 23.

Originally known as the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival as it takes place in the Bo’ness venue which is Scotland’s oldest purpose-built picture house, HippFest 2025 promises a variety of screenings to suit all tastes.

The programme will mark over a century of filmmaking from across the globe, along with the customary star studded programme from the Golden Age of Hollywood: everyone from Buster Keaton to Mary Pickford.

On the even of the festival launch, everyone involved with HippFest was delighted by a major funding boost as it was named one of 251 recipients of Creative Scotland’s Multi-Year Funding awards – the only organisation in Falkirk district to receive the cash boost.

HippFest director Alison Strauss said: “As we prepare to announce the programme for HippFest's 15th edition, it is extremely heartening to receive funding that secures the future of the festival for the coming years.

“My thanks must go to the team who put a huge amount of work into preparing the application, and to Falkirk Council for its continued support of the event. The funding received from Creative Scotland will support HippFest in continuing to be an important part of Scotland's cultural calendar and retain its position as part of the silent film community across the globe."

Looking forward to the landmark 15th anniversary year, and speaking at the programme launch in Falkirk’s Rosebank Distillery, she added: “The team and I are thrilled to be sharing this superlative line-up of silent films presented with unrivalled live music accompaniment. And we want everyone to know that the fun doesn’t end with great films… There are many more immersive treats on offer including excursions, quizzes, guided tours, an exhibition, workshops, talks, an online programme and of course a party! We are proud that HippFest has reached this milestone edition, and can take its place alongside the best arts festivals that Scotland has to offer, cultivating an international and ever-growing community of people with an adventurous appetite for extraordinary cinema.”

Opening night of the festival features Scandinavia with a film and documentary, both from 1926. Before the Face of the Sea is an eerie drama with all the hallmarks of a fully-fledged folk horror, intensified by the starkly beautiful archipelago locations of Finland. Followed by a naturalistic portrait of everyday life of the indigenous people of Sweden With Reindeer and Sled in Inka Länta’s Winterland.

As part of a celebration of women working in silent cinema, HippFest 2025 will highlight the films of Alma Reville, English screenwriter, editor and wife of Alfred Hitchcock, with screenings of The Constant Nymph (1928) and The Pleasure Garden (1926), with live musical accompaniment from Mike Nolan, and Jane Gardner and Hazel Morrison.

For its 15th edition, HippFest has commissioned what it says is its “most ambitious project to date”. What the Water Remembers - The Dark Mirror (2025) is a brand new moving image and live music commission inspired by the Union Canal and Falkirk Tunnel and created in partnership with Flatpack Festival, Birmingham.

Created by artist Moira Salt, the film uses footage and research from five different archives, weaving a mythological tale inspired by the rich recorded history and transnational cultural significance of canals.

The film will premiere at HippFest 2025 on Saturday, March 22, accompanied by a newly commissioned live score by Tommy Perman and Andrew Wasylyk.

In a pioneering move HippFest’s Friday Night Gala will present its star-studded feature film with optional audio description available to visually impaired audiences via headphones, alongside a suite of pre-screening aids such as braille compatible script and film primer. With a dress code of your best tartan glamour, the inimitable Mary Pickford will star in Maurice Tourneur’s The Pride of the Clan (1917). Stephen Horne on piano, flute, accordion and Elizabeth-Jane Baldry on harp will provide the soundtrack to this charming tale of West Coast fisher-folk.

HippFest 2025 comes to a close on Sunday, March 23with Smouldering Fires (1925), an intelligent and moving love-triangle drama; and Forgotten Faces (1928), a tour de force final act.

But it’s not just about watching films, festival goers are invited to explore Bo’ness and the surrounding area with a series of events and excursions. Witness the Hippodrome in all its glory and learn about its history as Scotland’s original ‘picture palace’ with a behind-the-scenes tour; experience Bo’ness’ wild side with a Guided Nature Walk, led by the RSPB; awaken your inner radiance with HippFest’s Bath Bombs and Beauty Creams Workshop, inspired by the screening of Smouldering Fires; and pay tribute to the ‘King of The Lowlands’ with a guided tour of the newly restored Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk including tutored whisky tasting.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “HippFest brings recognition to the area from across the world with many participants citing this as the most significant festival of its type anywhere. We look forward to seeing the level of support from local residents and visitors from across the UK and beyond we are used to seeing over the duration of the event.

“Fifteen years is a great achievement for HippFest and we look forward to many more successful years in the future.”

Ilia Ryzhenko, manager of Film Hub Scotland: “We congratulate HippFest on its 15th anniversary and are looking forward to seeing the remarkable programme accompanying this special occasion. It is exciting to see just how diverse this year’s line-up is in terms of genres, countries of production, and years of release.

"Equally admirable is the Festival’s continuing and thoughtful commitment to making silent cinema accessible, whether through practical accessibility measures or the availability of online screenings. We’re proud to support HippFest this year and remain impressed by its numerous achievements over the past 15 years.”

Sambrooke Scott, head of audience development at Screen Scotland said: “HippFest is a one-of-a-kind celebration of silent cinema, bringing rare cinema gems to life through wonderful live musical scores performed by fantastic musicians from Scotland and beyond. With its welcoming community spirit in the stunning Hippodrome cinema it delivers a magical, immersive experience for all ages.

"The recently announced Multi-Year Funding support for the festival is testament to their quality, impact, and ambition. It will provide surety of our support through to April 2028 and help cement them as one of Scotland's key film festivals. Screen Scotland is a proud supporter of the Festival and we look forward to joining the celebrations.”

HippFest 2025 tickets are on sale now: to buy and for further information check here