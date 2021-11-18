Outlander seeking applicants for film and television traineeship programme

Outlander, which has shot scenes at Blackness Castle, is taking applications for a new training programme that’ll tie in with the filming of the seventh series of the hit show, starting in January 2022.

The initiative will provide traineeships covering a range of areas, from painting and rigging to carpentry, costume and production.

Outlander is recruiting 32 trainees across various departments for its work experience positions.

Outlander has filmed scenes at Blackness Castle among myriad Scottish locations. Picture: Michael Gillen.

No formal qualifications are required, however, to be eligible, applicants must: normally reside in Scotland (the producation base is Cumbernauld); be eligible to work in the UK; be over 18 years old; preferably have a full, clean driving licence; and have a basic understanding of the film and television industry, preferably with relevant work experience.

Recruiters advise at least one credit from a professional TV or film production is preferable, although applicants must not have more than 12 months’ paid experience within the department they are applying to.

Applications for painting, rigging, plastering, carpentry and costume roles must be submitted before 9am on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The deadline for applications for production and locations positions is 9am on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Trainees will be paid salaries between: £433.33 and £546.18 per week. They will also receive holiday entitlement.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “As a trainee on Outlander, you will be learning from some of the finest technicians and creatives working in the film and television industry.

“The experience of training within a real filming environment will create a strong platform for our trainees to embark on successful careers within this industry.

“All trainees will attend an induction course at the start of their placement, as well as a shadowing scheme where trainees will gain experience from other departments. You will have a training plan and there will also be regular meetings with supervisors to monitor your trainee development.”

Click here to submit an application.

Those interested in accounting and bookkeeping opportunities are asked to email their CV to [email protected] and enter ‘Accounting Opportunities’ as the email subject.

