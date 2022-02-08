Oscars 2022: Full list of Academy Awards nominees including Dune, The Power of the Dog and Ciaran Hinds
It’s less than seven weeks until the razzmatazz of the Academy Awards 2022 ceremony, and today saw the nominations announcement of who will be contesting the much sought after golden Oscar trophies.
The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were revealed this afternoon by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.
As ever, the shortlists will be subject to fierce debate amongst film fans, as well as concerted promotion by those in the frame for a gong.
And following previous criticism of the awards, focus will be on how diverse the nominees are.
Here’s everything we learned from today's announcement, including a full list of nominees, below.
What films have received the most nominations?
Jane Campion's western The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the pack with 12 nominations.
Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune closely follows with 10 nods, while Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story are tied with seven each.
Are there any notable snubs?
The big loser is the divisive (to say the least) House of Gucci which failed to live up to initial hype – with Lady Gaga a particularly notable absence.
In the Best Picture category, Tick...Tick...Boom! would appear to be unlucky to miss out to the likes of King Richard, Drive My Car, and Don’t Look Up.
Meanwhile, nine-time nominated Bradley Cooper plays a major role in two of the Best Picture nominees – Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley – but has failed to convert either into a solo nomination.
And Denis Villeneuve missed out on an expected Best Director nod, beaten to the shortlist by the director of the favourite for Best International feature, Drive My Car’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi.
When will the winners be announced at the Oscars awards ceremony?
The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 5pm local time – meaning it will start at 1am UK time.
The host of the ceremony has yet to be announced and it is expected it will last around three hours.
The Oscars are usually screened live for UK viewers on Sky Cinema and Now TV.
Who are the favourites?
Jane Campion's Power of the Dog is favourite for both Best Picture and Best Director, although Belfast has some momentum and shouldn’t be discounted.
The Best Actor trophy seems destined to be claimed by Will Smith for King Richard, while Best Actress seem to be a three-way shootout between early favourite Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Coleman.
Kenneth Branagh should provide some British success in the Best Original Screenplay category.
Who has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards?
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Who are ‘The Academy’?
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is made up of more than 10,000 members who are artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film.
These members vote for the eventual winners of the Oscars each year, while the Academy also supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.