In recent years Netflix subscribers have been finding an array of original Christmas films added to their libraries, with many of them becoming some of the platform’s most popular titles.

And, starting with 2017’s Christmas Inheritance, many of the films exist in their own tinsel-covered ‘Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe’, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting recurring stars, locations, themes amd characters – along with numerous other fun crossovers and ‘Easter eggs’.

Is that character really watching one of the other Netflix Christmas films on television? Is the Belgravian royal family in The Princess Switch the same family that appear in A Christmas Prince? Is the Aldovian tree ornament in The Knight Before Christmas the same as the one that is a major plot point of A Christmas Prince? Does that even make sense without time travel? Exactly how many Vanessa Hudgens are there?

These are just a few of the questions that may – or may not – be answered by a festive binge-watch.

So, here are a dozen (or 18 if you include sequels) films to enjoy this December – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas.

1. A Christmas Inheritance The first film in the Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe, A Christmas Inheritance, stars romcom favourite Andie MacDowell alongside Eliza Taylor and Jake Lacy. It tells the story of socialite Ellen who is seeking to inherit her father's fortune but must first visit his hometown and learn the value of hard work and helping others. Did somebody say 'wholesome'? Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. A Castle For Christmas You'll have to wait until November 26 to see the latest Netflix festive guilty pleasure 'A Castle For Christmas'. It tells the story of a bestselling author who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal. She falls in love with a castle, but needs to deal with the truculent duke who owns it. It stars Brooke Shields and a variety of questionable Scottish accents. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. A Christmas Prince A Christmas Prince is a fairytale romance set in the fictional country of Aldovia. An aspiring young journalist is sent to the recurring European kingdom to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king. You might guess what happens next. If you enjoy this there's also the other parts of the trilogy - The Royal Wedding and The Royal Baby - to feast on. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. The Princess Switch Starring Vanessa Hudgens as both a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess, The Princess Switch is an updated version of Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper. When the two find out they look identical they hatch a cunning plan to switch places and experience each other's lives. The caper proved so successful that another two films have been made - Switched Again and Romancing the Star - both with remarkably similar plots to the first in the trilogy. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales