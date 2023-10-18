News you can trust since 1845
Mistletoe maestro: Andre Rieu waltzes back onto Falkirk Cineworld screens this winter

The King of the Waltz and his Johann Stauss Orchestra will be laying on yet another spectacular show for cinema audiences to get them in the right festive mood for Christmas.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Falkirk Cineworld will screen Andre Rieu’s White Christmas concert at 7pm on Saturday, December 2 and 3pm on Sunday, December 3.

The event will transport audience members to a world of festive wonder for a spellbinding Christmas concert – complete with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.

“Christmas is a magical time for me,” said Andre. “A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has

the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy White Christmas in your local cinemas."

The programme includes classics such as Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah and many more.

Related topics:Falkirk CineworldFalkirk