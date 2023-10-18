Mistletoe maestro: Andre Rieu waltzes back onto Falkirk Cineworld screens this winter
Falkirk Cineworld will screen Andre Rieu’s White Christmas concert at 7pm on Saturday, December 2 and 3pm on Sunday, December 3.
The event will transport audience members to a world of festive wonder for a spellbinding Christmas concert – complete with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.
“Christmas is a magical time for me,” said Andre. “A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has
the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy White Christmas in your local cinemas."
The programme includes classics such as Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah and many more.