Mistletoe maestro: Andre Rieu waltzes back onto Falkirk Cineworld screens this winter

The King of the Waltz and his Johann Stauss Orchestra will be laying on yet another spectacular show for cinema audiences to get them in the right festive mood for Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Cineworld will screen Andre Rieu’s White Christmas concert at 7pm on Saturday, December 2 and 3pm on Sunday, December 3.

The event will transport audience members to a world of festive wonder for a spellbinding Christmas concert – complete with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Christmas is a magical time for me,” said Andre. “A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has

André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with a brand new show

the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy White Christmas in your local cinemas."